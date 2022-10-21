Murang’a leaders laud Ruto for nominating Alice Wahome as CS

MURANGA, Kenya, Oct 21 – A section of Murang’a leaders have lauded President William Ruto for nominating Kandara MP, Alice Wahome as cabinet secretary for water.
During celebrations to mark this year’s Mashujaa Day, the leaders led by Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata exuded confidence that Wahome’s nomination will be approved by the national assembly next week.
They argued, holding the Mashujaa Day at Kandara grounds, was a way to appreciate the appointment of the MP as cabinet secretary, saying the position as a way of appreciating Mau Mau war veterans, especially those who came from Murang’a county.
“We agreed with the office of the County Commissioner to hold this year’s Mashujaa day in Kandara celebration as a way to appreciate the nomination of Wahome as Water CS. Her nomination is not only for her but for the entire people of Murang’a County,” observed Kang’ata.
The governor said with Wahome holding the water sector, his administration will have an upper hand in providing clean domestic water to Murang’a homesteads.
He appreciated the president for also appointing other cabinet secretaries from Mount Kenya region. “With Wahome being nominated as CS, as Murang’a County we will be better placed to implement various water projects,” he added.
Kang’ata also took the opportunity to enumerate various programmes his administration is working to implement.
“We are working on a policy to enable us to register the poor with NHIF, provide lunch for ECDE children and also fully implement automation of the tax collection process,” he added.
Other leaders including the county senator Joe Nyutu and the county woman representative Betty Maina lauded the president for fulfilling his promise to people of Murang’a for appointing wahome as a CS.
Nyutu said they will back the appointment of Wahome as next water CS when the report on vetting will be represented in the national assembly.
Wahome appreciated the people of Kandara for electing her for three terms saying if the assembly approves her nomination, she will push for completion of projects in the county which had stalled during the previous administration.
“Some roads, hospitals among other projects stalled, I will continue to work for people of Kandara and Murang’a as I will push to have pending projects completed.
“I will also give directions to ensure the constituency gets a hard-working MP in the by elections,” added Wahome.
Wahome, Governor Kang’ata and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro fronted spirited campaigns which saw United Democratic Alliance Party scoop a majority of seats during last elections.
Kenya
Murang’a leaders laud Ruto for nominating Alice Wahome as CS
MURANGA, Kenya, Oct 21 – A section of Murang’a leaders have lauded President William Ruto for nominating Kandara MP, Alice Wahome as cabinet secretary for water.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
Special Report
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Manyatta Member of Parliament (MP) Gitonga Mukunji has warned non-banking financial institutions that sell motorcycles to boda boda operators...
NATIONAL NEWS
Ruto said in three years, the government plans to expand the land under irrigation to 1.4 million acres citing irrigation as the surest intervention...
NATIONAL NEWS
Miguna was escorted under tight security from the airport to the venue of the national celebrations.
NATIONAL NEWS
Lawyer Miguna Miguna returned to the country on Thursday after President William Ruto's administration lifted Kenyatta-era red alerts stopping airlines from flying him to...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – A Nairobi-based green mobility company on Wednesday unveiled an electric bus its inventors hope will encourage environmentally friendly commuting...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – President William Ruto vowed on Wednesday to pursue tax dodgers and double revenue collection to help kickstart the ailing...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Health, Susan Nakhumicha has now pledged to use a bottom-up approach to deal with the rot...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya October 19 -Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Susan Nakhumicha has opined that given the lift on the Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) ban the...