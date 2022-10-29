Murang’a begins listing vulnerable households on NHIF, orphans and single mothers prioritized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 — Murang’a County has invited applications from vulnerable households ahead of the launch of a free healthcare cover in November.

The program dubbed Kang’ata Care which will see 20,000 households acquire National Health Insurance Fund covers will be rolled out on November 24.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata said on Saturday that vetting structures had been put in place to ensure only vulnerable groups including orphans, single mothers and disabled persons benefit.

Households with persons suffering from chronic diseases will also be prioritized.

The vetting committee will include a Chairperson, a Secretary drawn from among healthcare workers, a religious leader, a county government nominee and a registration coordinator designated in respect to ward administrative units.

Kang’ata also said the program will prioritize those aged 60 and above together with their dependents.

He said applicant can pick required forms for processing between November 2 and 15 and return them between November 16 and 18.

The forms will be processes by the vetting committee between November 21 and 23 before the list of qualified households is published on November 24.

Murang’a County signed a pact with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to roll out the medical insurance cover for vulnerable households on October 23.

“NHIF and my County have today established ” Kang’ata care “. It is medical insurance cover – 1. Free to Sh20, 0000 Muranga households 2. Caters inpatient/ outpatient, dental ,optical and last expense cash of Sh100,000 payable to principal member plus dependents. FIRST IN KENYA,” Kangata stated following a meeting with NHIF officials.