Mudavadi’s Office As Prime CS Stationed At ‘Noisy’ Kenya Railways Headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi Office will be at the Kenya Railways Headquarters.

President William Ruto disclosed on Thursday through his first Executive Order that outlined the structure of his administration.

Speculation was rife that Mudavadi was to occupy the Harambee House Office or its Annex – the Office of the Deputy President.

At Kenya Railways, Mudavadi will have to contend with the infuriating noise emanating from Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and the commuter trains that end their trips at the Nairobi Central Railway Station.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader’s new office is 1.6 kilometers away from the Office of the President.

-Institutions and Key Roles-

Mudavadi will be responsible for five key institutions namely: Parlimanetary Liason and Legislative Affairs, Performance Management and Delivery Service, and Public Service Performance Unit.

Others include the State Corporations Advisory Committee, Inspectorate of State Corporations, and Government Delivery Unit.

Mudavadi would be assisting the President and his in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

He will also, in addition, oversee the implementation of National Government policies, programs, and projects

in liaison with the Ministry responsible for the Interior and National Administration.

Moreover, he will also chair and coordinate the National Government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.

He will further chair the Principal Secretaries Committees and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of Government policies, programs, and projects.

And lastly, the former Vice President will perform any other function as may be assigned by the President.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments is on Monday, 16 October 2022 scheduled to interview Mudavadi on his suitability.

If approved, Mudavadi will become the third most powerful government official after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“He will oversee the implementation of national government policies, programs, and projects,” the President said when he unveiled his cabinet.