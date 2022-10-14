Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi Office to be located at Kenya Railways Headquarters.
Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi Office to be located at Kenya Railways Headquarters.
Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi's Office will be at the Kenya Railways Headquarters.

Kenya

Mudavadi’s Office As Prime CS Stationed At ‘Noisy’ Kenya Railways Headquarters

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi Office will be at the Kenya Railways Headquarters.

President William Ruto disclosed on Thursday through his first Executive Order that outlined the structure of his administration.

Speculation was rife that Mudavadi was to occupy the Harambee House Office or its Annex – the Office of the Deputy President.

At Kenya Railways, Mudavadi will have to contend with the infuriating noise emanating from Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and the commuter trains that end their trips at the Nairobi Central Railway Station.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader’s new office is 1.6 kilometers away from the Office of the President.

-Institutions and Key Roles-

Mudavadi will be responsible for five key institutions namely: Parlimanetary Liason and Legislative Affairs, Performance Management and Delivery Service, and Public Service Performance Unit.

Others include the State Corporations Advisory Committee, Inspectorate of State Corporations, and Government Delivery Unit.

Mudavadi would be assisting the President and his in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

He will also, in addition, oversee the implementation of National Government policies, programs, and projects

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

in liaison with the Ministry responsible for the Interior and National Administration.

Moreover, he will also chair and coordinate the National Government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.

He will further chair the Principal Secretaries Committees and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of Government policies, programs, and projects.

And lastly, the former Vice President will perform any other function as may be assigned by the President.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments is on Monday, 16 October 2022 scheduled to interview Mudavadi on his suitability.

If approved, Mudavadi will become the third most powerful government official after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“He will oversee the implementation of national government policies, programs, and projects,” the President said when he unveiled his cabinet.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PSC says recruitment of CASs ongoing despite court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has defied court orders and gone ahead to receive applications and shortlist candidates for...

2 hours ago

County News

Man stabs wife to death after storming her workplace

The victim was cleaning the premises when her husband strode in and begged for audience with her to settle the differences between them.

2 hours ago

Kenya

DPP withdraws application seeking termination of corruption case against Lenolkulal, 11 others

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn an application seeking to terminate the corruption case facing former Samburu...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF to deploy additional troops to the peace keeping mission in DRC

Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General Peter Njiru presided over the flag handover ceremony at Kahawa Garrison on Thursday ahead of the deployment amid rising...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya denies defaulting on China railway debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Kenya on Thursday denied it had defaulted on interest repayments on a loan advanced by China for the construction...

4 hours ago
President William Ruto signs first Executive Order. President William Ruto signs first Executive Order.

Kenya

Ruto Re-Brands Presidential Communication Team In First Executive Order

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – President William Ruto on Thursday issued his first Executive Order outlining the structure of his administration. In the Executive...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Bomet Woman Representative ‘Toto’ receives standing ovation as Gachagua introduces her in Rwanda summit

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct 13 – Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir ‘Toto’ received a standing ovation from participants attending this year’s Youthconnekt Africa Summit in...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua challenges Youth in Africa to take up leadership roles

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct 13 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged the youth of Africa to take up leadership roles so that they can...

17 hours ago