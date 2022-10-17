Connect with us

Musalia Mudavadi durng vetting before National Assembly committee. /COURTESY

Mudavadi tells vetting committee his net worth is Sh4bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Nominee for the Prime Cabinet Secretary post Musalia Mudavadi says his net worth is Sh4 billion.

While appearing before the National Assembly appointments committee Monday, Mudavadi who was the first nominee to appear for vetting told the committee that this was inclusive of his rental income and dividends.

“If I take my investments in shares in various companies and also the properties I own I would put my net worth at about Sh4 billion,” he said.

“This income emanates from dividends, rental income, interest and other expenses that come from the farm,” he added.

Mudavadi’s vetting will be followed by Former speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney General), Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defense), former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) and Kandara lawmaker Alice Muthoni (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation).

In the notice schedule, the candidates are required to present before the committee their original IDs, academic and professional certificates, and letters of clearance and compliance from EACC, KRA, HELB, DCI and CRB.

