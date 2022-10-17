Connect with us

Musalia Mudavadi during vetting for Chief Cabinet Secretary Post. /COURTESY

Mudavadi says proud of office location at Kenya Railways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says he is proud with the location of his office at Kenya Railways despite discontent by his allies on its location.

While appearing before the National Assembly appointment committee, Mudavadi stated he was proud of the proximity of his office to railway ground that is often a buzz of activities especially from hustlers.

“I am happy, very happy with Kenya Railways as the location of that office. First, the people who voted us in are there alighting every morning to go to work and alighting every evening to go home,” Mudavadi said

“To me, I say that is a constant reminder as I go to that office I will know those are hard workers and therefore we must not let them down,” he added.

At the Kenya Railways, Mudavadi will have to contend with the infuriating noise emanating from Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and the commuter trains that end their trips at the Nairobi Central Railway Station.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader’s new office is 1.6 kilometers away from the Office of the President.

“I am very delighted to be domiciled at the Kenya Railways. That’s perfect am very proud of that,” he stated.

Mudavadi will be responsible for five key institutions namely: Parlimanetary Liason and Legislative Affairs, Performance Management and Delivery Service, and Public Service Performance Unit.

Others include the State Corporations Advisory Committee, Inspectorate of State Corporations, and Government Delivery Unit.

Mudavadi would be assisting the President and his in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

He will also, in addition, oversee the implementation of National Government policies, programs, and projects

