Mudavadi taking oath during his vetting for Prime Cabinet Secretary post, Oct 17, 2022. / COURTESY

Kenya

Mudavadi says no need for Devolution Ministry, Counties legally provided for

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says no need for Devolution Ministry as the counties constitutionally provided in the law.

Mudavadi mentioned that in the spirit of separation of powers between the two level of government there was no need for the docket to be established in the National Government.

“These are entities that are constitutionally provided for and there mechanism for collaboration through inter governmental relations that Parliament passed,” he said.

He was the first nominee to appear for vetting as a Prime Cabinet Secretary.

President William Ruto when unveiling his Cabinet, he did not include the name of a Cabinet secretary attached to the Devolution docket.

The Ministry of Devolution is responsible for supporting County Governments through policy formulation, capacity support and intergovernmental relations.

Among those who decried President Ruto’s move is the former CS Eugene Wamalwa.

“To whom l will be handing over as CS Defence. But I am at a loss as to what happens to Devolution, is it an oversight or it is not a priority to this Administration?” he posed.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o also faulted the president, saying the docket deserves a State department on its own.

“Having seen appointments to the Cabinet, equity and regional balance, two components of national unity, are prominent by their absence. What is even more striking is that devolution is not given the prominence it deserves as a state department on its own as is currently the case,” Nyongo said. 

