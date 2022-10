0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli Tuesday met with Chief Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi where they emphasised the need for the Western bloc to unite.

During the meeting, the agreed to work closely in unison for the benefit of the people.

They stated that they will; be doing this by ventilating every possible option that was aimed at building the region’s economic capacity and, by extension, the country at large.