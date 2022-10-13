Connect with us

MQM Canada holds protest against state brutalities in Pakistan

Published

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Canada Toronto Chapter held a protest in Mississauga against the state brutalities in Pakistan.

They protested against the burning of the MQM head office and parental residence of MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain in Azizabad, Karachi known as “Nine Zero” by paramilitary Rangers, the extrajudicial killing of its workers and the illegal arrest of former MNA Nisar Panhwar.

In the demonstration, Shahid Raza, a member of the Central coordination committee of MQM, Dr Nadeem Ehsan, advisor coordination committee, Asif Qazi, a member of the central executive committee of MQM, Iqbal Bahadur, joint central organizer of MQM Canada, members of the central organizing committee, Toronto chapter, office bearers and workers participated.

The protesters carried pictures of MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain, former MNA Panhwar and MQM flags. They carried placards against the burning of MQM leader Altaf Hussain’s residence and MQM centre known as Nine Zero, and extra-judicial killings of MQM activists, with words of condemnation written on them.

The protestors continued to express their feelings by raising slogans against the state atrocities on MQM workers and Muhajirs in Pakistan from time to time.

Talking on this occasion, member of the Central coordination committee Shahid Raza said that the set ablaze of Nine Zero is a part of the conspiracy and that the Sindh Rangers and PPP government of Sindh are responsible for this. He appealed to human rights organizations to take notice of the fire of Nine Zero and Play their role in recovering Nisar Panhwar.

Adviser Coordination Committee Dr Nadeem Ehsan expressed his views and said that all the judges of Pakistan’s judiciary, Supreme Court and High Court open the courts at night and provide justice to people of other nations but not for Muhajirs.
He appealed to the Supreme Court and High Courts that provide justice to the leader of Tehreek Altaf Hussain and his colleagues, and end cruelty, brutality and a double system of justice.
Asif Qazi, a member of the Central Executive Committee, said that Chief Justice Sindh High Court, DG Rangers Sindh and all related institutions should investigate the fire of Nine Zero and issue orders for the immediate recovery of Nisar Ahmed Panhwar.
Iqbal Bahadur Joint Central Organizer MQM Canada said that no matter what the circumstances, the Muhajir nation is always with its beloved leader Altaf Hussain and we all strongly condemn the burning of Nine Zero.
Other Members of the Central Organizing Committee of MQM Canada strongly condemned the burning of MQM leader Altaf Hussain’s residence by state terrorists, extra judicial killings of MQM workers and the illegal arrest of Nisar Panhwar. They asked that war crimes against Muhajirs should be stopped.

