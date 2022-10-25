MPs vetting team rejects Peninah Malonza as Tourism CS nominee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – The parliamentary committee on appointments has recommended the rejection of Tourism Cabinet Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza.

Prior to her nomination, Malonza was the Deputy Governor in Makueni County.

The rejection is contained in a report tabled in the House on Tuesday afternoon by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah.

The report recommends the approval for appointments of all the other nominees President William Ruto wants to appoint to help him run his administration.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed told the House there is also a minority report rejecting the nomination of former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi to join the cabinet.

MPs will vote on the recommendations Wednesday before the final report is sent to President Ruto.

