MPs to okay CS, AG nominees by Nov 3 – Speaker Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Members of the National Assembly are expected to conclude reviewing President William Ruto’s final list of Cabinet nominees on November 3, to pave the way for their swearing-in.
Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula informed the House that he had received the list of twenty-two nominees including Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi who has been nominated to be the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Justin Muturi as the Attorney-General
Wetangula stated that the Committee on Appointments is expected to finalise the vetting exercise by October 27.