A caricature of an MP depicted as a pig in the XYZ satirical puppet show/FILE/XYZ

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs irregularly getting office rent refunds for properties they own: EACC

The EACC also accused the legislators of employing their family members including spouses to fill vacant positions in the Constituency or County offices

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has called on the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to audit ownership status of the Constituency offices amid claims that Members of Parliament are renting their own premises in breach of the law and established regulations.

In a letter addressed to PSC Secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye on October 11, the anti-corruption agency indicated  preliminary findings had shown PSC was relying on lease documents deposited by MPs for the purposes of reimbursement without establishing the ownership of the premises. 

“The Parliamentary Service Commission does not perform due diligence to establish ownership status of the County/Constituency offices occupied by Members of Parliament,” the letter which surfaced on Saturday read.

The EACC accused the legislators of employing their family members including spouses to fill vacant positions in the Constituency or County offices. 

“The commission pursuant to its mandate received several allegations touching on Members of Parliament. It was alleged that members use their own or family premises as County/Constituency offices while drawing rent reimbursement from funds emanating from the Parliamentary Service Commission,” the letter read.

“In addition, it was alleged that members employ their family members or close associates as their staff.”

The Ethics Commission urged the PSC to undertake due diligence on the status of such offices to ensure compliance with the law on conflict of interest and maintain impartiality regarding the recruitment of County or Constituency managers and staff.

The anti-graft agency further reminded the lawmakers to adhere to the Leadership and Integrity Act which forbid State Officers from engaging in activities that amount conflict of interest and abuse of office.  

