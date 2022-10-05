MPs express mixed reactions after President Ruto’s impromptu visit to Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5 – The impromptu visit by President William Ruto to the precincts of the Parliament has left tongues wagging and speculation rife of what could be interpreted about the visit.



With clear separation of powers laid out between the three arms of government, President Ruto visit left more room for interpretation on whether it was a move aimed at strengthening the interrelationship between the two arms of government or it was an intimidation move.



Much more now that the National Assembly is derailed in implementing its duties over the tussle on who is the majority in the house between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya that awaits the Solomonic ruling of Speaker Moses Wetangula.



Legislators have expressed diverse opinion on the move by President William Ruto pass by the house to share a meal of Pilau, chicken and assorted vegetables with the Speakers of both houses at the MPs dining area.



Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai dismissed the speculation that the President’s visit was aimed at influencing the ruling on the question of the majority in the National Assembly terming the visit as a good gesture.



“He just decided to pass by and pass greetings to his friends in Parliament. It’s not about the ruling of the majority or the minority, that ruling cannot be made over intimidation or by people being influenced over persuasion. This issue is well stipulated within the law,” said Mbai.



Mwingi East MP Charles Nguna has however dismissed the notion that the President’s visit was a courteous call saying it erodes the independence of the bicameral house.



“I don’t foresee the independence of the 13th Parliament and even tomorrow I foresee the Speaker not declaring Azimio as the majority MP,” stated Nguna.



Embakasi North MP James Gakuya held the same opinion arguing that the President must foster a good working relationship with the Legislature so as to successfully implement his manifesto in the August House.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.



“The biggest expectation of the President is that this house will be able to pass legislation and to enable him to implement his agenda.

The impromptu visit doesn’t affect the conduct of the house by shows he is willing to mingle with all and there are no boundaries,”

Bomet East MP Richard Yegon baffled at the sentiments that the President’s visit is a sign of intimidation asserting that the visit was nothing out of the ordinary.



“The President coming to see us is like us going to see him in Statehouse. People should not speculate over the issue we all know that the President is a workaholic. I will not be surprised if he surprisingly visits the Judiciary, that will not affect the ruling of cases,” said Yegon.



Langata MP Phelix Odiwour, commonly known as Jalang’o, insisted that the August house has a well cut out mandate in the law and any President’s visit cannot be misconstrued that the house is being arm-twisted.



“This visit was just an impromptu because even the leadership was found off-guard and I don’t think the visit will influence anything. The issue should not be debated because already the records were deposited to the clerk by the Registrar of Political Parties,” said Jalango.