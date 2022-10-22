Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Speaker Wetangula during the induction of MPs in Nairobi. /NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Kenya

MPs Committee to submit report on CS nominees next week

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The vetting of President William Ruto’s Cabinet nominees has concluded Saturday with the National Assembly committee on appointment retreating to draft the report.

The committee which was chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula indicated that the process will be expedited to ensure that the report is submitted to the house next week.

Wetangula mentioned that the 21-member committee will ensure that the country is not held hostage due to unnecessary delay in concluding the report writing and tabling the report before the house.

According to the timelines the report should be tabled on or before October 27 so that Parliament can debate and ultimately approve or reject some or all the names as envisaged in law.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

We will crackdown on employment authority that registers agencies importing migrant workers says Bore

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The nominee for Labour and Social protection Florence Bore has promised to crackdown on National Employment Authority that registers...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament petitioned on waste workers’ rights

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 22 – Civil society groups in Nakuru have petitioned members of parliament to enact a legislation that will compel major players...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KPA keen to modernize marine infrastructure to boost trade

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to continue supporting the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in upgrading port...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Secretary to Cabinet nominee Mercy Wanjau tells MPs she is worth Sh475mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Secretary to the Cabinet nominee Mercy Wanjau says she is worth Sh475 million. Wanjau stated that the she...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will streamline wellbeing of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia through Welfare Fund – CS nominee Bore

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Labour and Social protection Florence Bore has pledged to streamline the welfare of migrant...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Labour and Social Protection CS Nominee Florence Bore is worth Sh200mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary nominee Florence Chepng’etich-Bore says she is worth Sh200 million. Bore during her vetting...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Milestone officials, Betting Control Board on the spot over contempt of court in SportPesa row

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – A petitioner has moved to court seeking orders to have top officials at the Betting Control and Licensing Board...

5 hours ago

Kenya

100 Girls in Kibera receive self-defence training To Prevent Sexual Violence 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Over 100 girls in Kibera have undergone self-defense training to protect themselves from sexual harassment and any sort of...

5 hours ago