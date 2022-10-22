MPs Committee to submit report on CS nominees next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The vetting of President William Ruto’s Cabinet nominees has concluded Saturday with the National Assembly committee on appointment retreating to draft the report.

The committee which was chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula indicated that the process will be expedited to ensure that the report is submitted to the house next week.

Wetangula mentioned that the 21-member committee will ensure that the country is not held hostage due to unnecessary delay in concluding the report writing and tabling the report before the house.

According to the timelines the report should be tabled on or before October 27 so that Parliament can debate and ultimately approve or reject some or all the names as envisaged in law.