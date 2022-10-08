MP Lesuuda says tired of burying constituents killed by bandits, wants govt to end insecurity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAMBURU, Kenya, Oct 8- Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda says she is tired of burying her constituents killed by bandits following increased insecurity in the region.

She has urged the government to intervene and end the challenge which has persisted in the region for years.

Lesuuda lamented that her constituents are being targeted by bandits from the neighboring Tiaty constituency, saying that at least a life is lost to banditry in a week.

She appealed to President Ruto and his deputy Gachagua to see to it that banditry ends in the area.

“I am tired of burying Samburu West Constituents due to banditry. Criminals from Tiaty Constituency have to be flushed out. The one, two lives lost almost every fortnight don’t make the news or seem to matter until the numbers are 2 digits,” she said.

Lesuuda called for a holistic and deliberate effort to end the loss of lives in the North.

“As a peace ambassador and MP for Samburu West, I am consistent on peace and the enablers that ensure that my constituents live in peace with their neighbors and focus on development,” she said.

Last month, President William Ruto committed to ending banditry in the North and ordered a major operation to flush out cattle rustlers who killed 10 security officers in Turkana and Pokot counties.

“Cattle rustling will stop na sio tafadhali,” he stated through his Twitter handle, vowing to end the menace.