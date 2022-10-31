Connect with us

Major (Rtd) Mohammed Dekow Barrow addressing a section of teachers who attended the KUPPET's annual general meeting at a Garissa hotel where he officially declared interest in the seat. /COURTESY

Kenya

More Join Race for Garissa Township seat

Published

GARISSA, Kenya, Oct 31 – Major (Rtd) Mohammed Dekow Barrow who unsuccessfully vied for the Garissa Gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket in the August 9 polls is among the growing list of spirants eyeing the Garissa Township MPs seat.

The seat fell vacant following the appointment of Aden Duale as the defense Cabinet Secretary.

Dekow came in third with 13,602 votes. The seat was won by first Garissa Governor Nathif Jama of ODM who garnered 69,342 votes with former governor Ali Korane coming second with 26,148 votes.

The aspirants have hit the road running seeking clearance and support from clan elders as well as electorate.

Over the weekend, Dekow met a section of teachers during the KUPPET’s annual general meeting held at a Garissa hotel where he officially declared interest in the seat ending speculations whether he would be in the race or not.

He said his focus was to improve the education standards in the area which has been occasioned by poor results.

“I contested for the governorship in the last general election but it did not work. I had a very bright idea of what I wanted to do for the people of Garissa but I was not successful. But now it is another opportunity for me to try my luck again,” he said.

“I am officially declaring my interest that I am in the race for the Garissa township parliamentary seat. I believe it is still the same because at the end of the day what we are all looking for is to offer leadership at whatever level,” he added.

Suleiman Salat a contested for Galbet MCA seat on an UDA ticket is also among the latest to offer is candidature for the seat. Salat, 21 has already met his clan elders who have okayed his interest to run for the seat.

The aspirant says he will champion for the rights of the youth and the many people down the economic pyramid. He opposed the delocalization of teachers saying it will erode the quality of education in Kenya.

Negotiated democracy is expected to play a key role in the by-election where clan elders settle on who to succeed Aden Duale.

Duale who remains a powerful figure in Garissa politics is yet to declare which candidates he would be supporting to succeed him. According to political pundits, whoever Duale supports will have a head start against his competitors.

Others who have shown interest in the seat are Abdi Nasir Dolal commonly known as Jofle who come second to Duale with 5,980 and Abdullahi Gabane who managed 5,552.

Also in the race are former Iftin ward MCA Mohamed Gabow and former Garissa woman rep aspirant Mulki Warsame.

On Thursday last week national assembly speaker Moses Wetangula wrote to IEBC declaring Garissa Township and Kandara constituencies seats vacant setting the stage for a by-election on January 5th 2023.

