NATIONAL NEWS
Miguna to grace Mashujaa Day fete, State banquet on Ruto’s invitation
Lawyer Miguna Miguna returned to the country on Thursday after President William Ruto’s administration lifted Kenyatta-era red alerts stopping airlines from flying him to Kenya despite multiple court orders allowing his return.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – A Nairobi-based green mobility company on Wednesday unveiled an electric bus its inventors hope will encourage environmentally friendly commuting...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – President William Ruto vowed on Wednesday to pursue tax dodgers and double revenue collection to help kickstart the ailing...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Health, Susan Nakhumicha has now pledged to use a bottom-up approach to deal with the rot...
NAIROBI, Kenya October 19 -Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Susan Nakhumicha has opined that given the lift on the Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) ban the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Health Susan Nakhumicha has vowed to be ruthless with the cartels in the cabinet docket that...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Susan Nakhumicha Wafula has put her net worth at Sh101 million. She made the the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has warned Cabinet nominees against visiting ministries until they are approved by the house....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Zachariah Njeru is worth Sh80 million in the revelations made before the National Assembly...