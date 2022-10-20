Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lawyer Miguna Miguna/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna to grace Mashujaa Day fete, State banquet on Ruto’s invitation

Lawyer Miguna Miguna returned to the country on Thursday after President William Ruto’s administration lifted Kenyatta-era red alerts stopping airlines from flying him to Kenya despite multiple court orders allowing his return.

Published

Miguna makes grand return after failed court-back attempts under Uhuru
In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya debuts electric bus in clean energy push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – A Nairobi-based green mobility company on Wednesday unveiled an electric bus its inventors hope will encourage environmentally friendly commuting...

12 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto vows crackdown on tax cheats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – President William Ruto vowed on Wednesday to pursue tax dodgers and double revenue collection to help kickstart the ailing...

12 hours ago

Kenya

I will use bottom up approach to sort out KEMSA mess, Health CS nominee Nakhumicha says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Health, Susan Nakhumicha has now pledged to use a bottom-up approach to deal with the rot...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Health CS Nominee Nakhumicha wants Pharmacy, Poisons board empowered to regulate GMOs

NAIROBI, Kenya October 19 -Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Susan Nakhumicha has opined that given the lift on the Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) ban the...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

I will break Afya House mafia cartels, health CS nominee Nakhumicha tells MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Health Susan Nakhumicha has vowed to be ruthless with the cartels in the cabinet docket that...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Health CS nominee Susan Nakhumicha is worth Sh101mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Susan Nakhumicha Wafula has put her net worth at Sh101 million. She made the the...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula cautions CS nominees against visiting Ministries before approval process completion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has warned Cabinet nominees against visiting ministries until they are approved by the house....

14 hours ago

Kenya

Lands CS nominee Zachariah Njeru is worth Sh80mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Zachariah Njeru is worth Sh80 million in the revelations made before the National Assembly...

16 hours ago