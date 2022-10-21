Miguna shares phone number, warns against being added to WhatsApp groups

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has shared his telephone number a day after jetting back home but warned against being added to “unnecessary WhatsApp groups.

While thanking his supporters for warmly welcoming him back, the controversial lawyer stated that he may not be able to pick all calls or respond to all texts.

“The return to my MOTHERLAND yesterday was HISTORIC. I had a FANTASTIC first day and night. THANK YOU to all Kenyans who embraced and welcomed me back home. My new number is: 075-707-7930. Apologies in advance if I don’t respond to, or answer everyone’s call/text. Viva!” he stated.

“Please do not add me to WhatsApp groups without permission. I thank everyone sincerely for the overwhelming support. There is nothing sweeter than home!”

Miguna on Thursday attended the Mashujaa Day Celebrations and later a garden party at State House on the invite of President William Ruto.

Also Read: