Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna. /COURTESY

Kenya

Miguna shares phone number, warns against being added to WhatsApp groups

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has shared his telephone number a day after jetting back home but warned against being added to “unnecessary WhatsApp groups.

While thanking his supporters for warmly welcoming him back, the controversial lawyer stated that he may not be able to pick all calls or respond to all texts.

“The return to my MOTHERLAND yesterday was HISTORIC. I had a FANTASTIC first day and night. THANK YOU to all Kenyans who embraced and welcomed me back home. My new number is: 075-707-7930. Apologies in advance if I don’t respond to, or answer everyone’s call/text. Viva!” he stated.

“Please do not add me to WhatsApp groups without permission. I thank everyone sincerely for the overwhelming support. There is nothing sweeter than home!”

Miguna on Thursday attended the Mashujaa Day Celebrations and later a garden party at State House on the invite of President William Ruto.

Also Read:

Miguna makes grand return after failed court-back attempts under Uhuru
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI urges public to report complaints to police lines after Amin gets surge in calls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has urged the public to report complaints through police lines as Director Amin Mohamed...

21 mins ago

Kenya

Linturi, Owalo, Namwamba, Mvurya to be vetted for CS posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees resumes today with Agriculture nominee, Mithika Linturi set to appear before the National...

35 mins ago

Kenya

Murang’a leaders laud Ruto for nominating Alice Wahome as CS

MURANGA, Kenya, Oct 21 – A section of Murang’a leaders have lauded President William Ruto for nominating Kandara MP, Alice Wahome as cabinet secretary...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Manyatta MP Mukunji warns financial institutions against defrauding boda boda operators

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Manyatta Member of Parliament (MP) Gitonga Mukunji has warned non-banking financial institutions that sell motorcycles to boda boda operators...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges 100 dams through PPPs to irrigate 3mn acres

Ruto said in three years, the government plans to expand the land under irrigation to 1.4 million acres citing irrigation as the surest intervention...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna Miguna at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day fete on Ruto’s invitation

Miguna was escorted under tight security from the airport to the venue of the national celebrations.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna to grace Mashujaa Day fete, State banquet on Ruto’s invitation

Lawyer Miguna Miguna returned to the country on Thursday after President William Ruto's administration lifted Kenyatta-era red alerts stopping airlines from flying him to...

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya debuts electric bus in clean energy push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – A Nairobi-based green mobility company on Wednesday unveiled an electric bus its inventors hope will encourage environmentally friendly commuting...

2 days ago