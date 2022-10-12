Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
January 8, 2022 | Miguna Miguna pictured inside Air France which unboarded him shortly before take-off due to a red alert issued by the Kenyan government which deported him in 2018./COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna says Uhuru-era red alerts lifted ahead of October 20 return

Miguna confirmed the lifting of the travel ban Wednesday saying the law had finally taken its course.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 — Exiled opposition activist Miguna Miguna says red alerts issued against him during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era have been lifted ahead of his expected return next week October 20.

The return of Miguna to the country will mark the end of three years since he was deported by outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Miguna confirmed the lifting of the travel ban Wednesday saying the law had finally taken its course.

“The Government of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has LIFTED the Red Alerts despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his GOONS ILLEGALLY imposed against me with the CONNIVANCE of conman Raila Odinga,” Miguna said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Miguna said that he will arrive in the country on October 20 at 6 am.

“The Rule of Law, fearlessness, persistence, and focus have prevailed,” he added.

Miguna confirmed the listing of the read alerts just weeks after he said President William Ruto had assured him that the travel ban imposed on him will be lifted by the State.

He also received a new Kenyan passport replacing once that had been confiscated and defaced by security agencies.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then-opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Ruto’s administration furnishes Miguna with a new passport ending 4-year wait

In November 2021, Miguna’s plan to travel back to the country hit a dead end after Air France declined to fly him over a red alert issued by the Kenyan government.

Miguna said at the time that the airline informed him at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport that he cannot board because of a new red alert issued by the Kenyan government.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Air France officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “red Alert” this (Monday) morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I’m waiting for a copy,” he tweeted on November 15, 2021.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Human Rights lobby questions sudden withdrawal of graft cases by DPP Haji

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 12 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has expressed concern over the recent withdrawal of several high-profile cases by the...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vetting of CSs to commence on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – The vetting of President William Ruto’s first term Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominees will kick-off on Monday next week. Speaker...

15 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kaluma, Wangari among 6 members to run house proceedings Wetangula’s absence

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct – The National Assembly has approved six members who will assist speaker Moses Wetangula run the proceedings in the committee of...

24 mins ago

County News

Spokesperson, 8 advisors, 4 delivery monitors: Wanga’s bloated administration

The Governor assigned eight advisors to cover the broad areas of climate change, education, blue economy and fisheries, security and intelligence, political affairs and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to name substantive DCI by Tuesday

The National Police Service Act provides that the Head of State shall then within seven days of receipt of the names forwarded under Section...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio urges President Ruto to reconsider lift on GMO ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya wants President William Ruto to re-impose the ban on Genetically Modified Crops commonly...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fisherfolk in 5 L. Victoria counties want fisheries mainstreamed in ministerial portfolio

Beach Management Units (BMUs) National Chairperson Gabriel Guda said the fisherfolk community felt unrecognized in the realigned ministerial portfolios which saw the ministry responsible...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 MPs clash with agencies for embarrassing Rigathi through retractions

The politicians accused some agencies of going to the extent of buying space to issue such clarifications which they termed as embarrassing and demeaning...

1 day ago