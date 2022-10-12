Miguna says Uhuru-era red alerts lifted ahead of October 20 return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 — Exiled opposition activist Miguna Miguna says red alerts issued against him during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era have been lifted ahead of his expected return next week October 20.

The return of Miguna to the country will mark the end of three years since he was deported by outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Miguna confirmed the lifting of the travel ban Wednesday saying the law had finally taken its course.

“The Government of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has LIFTED the Red Alerts despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his GOONS ILLEGALLY imposed against me with the CONNIVANCE of conman Raila Odinga,” Miguna said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Miguna said that he will arrive in the country on October 20 at 6 am.

“The Rule of Law, fearlessness, persistence, and focus have prevailed,” he added.

Miguna confirmed the listing of the read alerts just weeks after he said President William Ruto had assured him that the travel ban imposed on him will be lifted by the State.

He also received a new Kenyan passport replacing once that had been confiscated and defaced by security agencies. 1687 days after despot Uhuru Kenyatta, conman @RailaOdinga, Fred Matiang'i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa CONSPIRED to illegally SEIZE and DESTROYE my Kenyan Passport, President @WilliamsRuto has had a new one DELIVERED to me. Waiting for the LIFTING of RED ALERTS. pic.twitter.com/OwonDvsWFc— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 20, 2022

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then-opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

In November 2021, Miguna’s plan to travel back to the country hit a dead end after Air France declined to fly him over a red alert issued by the Kenyan government.

Miguna said at the time that the airline informed him at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport that he cannot board because of a new red alert issued by the Kenyan government.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Air France officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “red Alert” this (Monday) morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I’m waiting for a copy,” he tweeted on November 15, 2021.