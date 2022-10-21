Connect with us

October 20, 2022 | Lawyer Miguna Miguna speaks to the press at the JKIA on returning to Kenya after nearly five years in exile and several failed attempts despite the backing of the court/CFM - Moses Muoki

Miguna: Please don’t add me to your Whatsapp groups without permission

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Miguna Miguna, the exiled lawyer who arrived in the country Thursday from Canada has warned against adding him to random Whatsapp groups without his permission.

Miguna shared his mobile telephone number on Thursday when he received a grand welcome at JKIA after staying away for 4 years following deportation by the former regime which was angered by his political actions-particularly when he swore in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who claimed retired president the late Mwai Kibaki had stolen his victory after the 2017 elections.

While thanking his supporters for warmly welcoming him back, the controversial lawyer stated that he may not be able to pick all calls or respond to all texts.

“The return to my MOTHERLAND yesterday was HISTORIC. I had a FANTASTIC first day and night. THANK YOU to all Kenyans who embraced and welcomed me back home. My new number is: 075-707-7930. Apologies in advance if I don’t respond to, or answer everyone’s call/text. Viva!” he stated.

“Please do not add me to WhatsApp groups without permission. I thank everyone sincerely for the overwhelming support. There is nothing sweeter than home!”

Miguna on Thursday attended the Mashujaa Day Celebrations and later a garden party at State House on the invite of President William Ruto.

