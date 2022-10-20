Connect with us

October 20, 2022 | Lawyer Miguna Miguna speaks to the press at the JKIA on returning to Kenya after nearly five years in exile and several failed attempts despite the backing of the court/CFM - Moses Muoki

Miguna Miguna at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day fete on Ruto’s invitation

Miguna was escorted under tight security from the airport to the venue of the national celebrations.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Activist lawyer Miguna Miguna who returned form exile on Thursday has arrived in Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day celebrations on President Ruto’s invitation.

Miguna who spoke to the media on Thursday morning just before attending the celebrations expressed his excitement after jetting back into the country.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement-Kenya (NRM) leader flew in through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Canada.

He arrived at 6:00am.

Miguna was escorted under tight security from the airport to the venue of the national celebrations.

In brief remarks to news reporters, Miguna thanked President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua for intervening and facilitating his return.

“I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans that voted overwhelmingly for the Kenya Kwanza government. Without this administration I would not be back home,” he stated.

Miguna also thanked the judicial system for protecting his rights despite attempts by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to frustrate him.

“I am extremely happy to be back home. I extend my gratitude to all Kenyans who have stood with me, and with the bill of rights in the constitution. I pay gratitude to the Judiciary that stood firm on the side of the rule of law,” added Miguna.

Miguna said he will later head to the State House for a luncheon after the Uhuru Gardens celebrations.

