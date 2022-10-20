NATIONAL NEWS
Miguna makes grand return after failed court-back attempts under Uhuru
Lawyer Miguna Miguna arrived in Nairobi on Thursday, October 20, after nearly five years in exile and several failed attempts despite the backing of the courts.
The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.
