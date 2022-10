0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – A Meru County resident has petitioned the County Assembly to institute impeachment proceedings against Governor Faith Kawira Mwangaza.

Thuranira Salesio Mutuma – a human rights defender wants Governor Mwangaza impeached over “gross misconduct and abuse of office”.

“I institute this petition the strength of the Constitution which provides that every person has an obligation to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution,” he said.

More to follow.