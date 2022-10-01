Connect with us

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. /COURTESY

Kenya

Meru Governor Mwangaza appoints husband as Youth patron

Published

MERU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has appointed her husband Murega Baicu as the county’s Youth Patron and Hustlers’ Ambassador with no pay.

Speaking during the unveiling of her cabinet, Mwangaza stated that her husband will be more ofa volunteer in the county.

“This office will not have a salary, neither will it have allowances. This office will be held by the first gentleman of the county,” she stated.

Baicu was also given the role of ‘ambassador of Meru Hustlers’.

The appointed team is now subject to vetting by the Meru County Government.

During her campaigns, Kawira’s husband played the guitar as a means of campaigning for her.

Kawira, who defeated seasoned politicians Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi, credited her victory to her husband Murega Baichu’s guitar talents.

