NATIONAL NEWS
Meet Ruto’s first Cabinet
President William Ruto witnessed the swearing in of 22 Cabinet Secretaries, the Attorney General and his Chief of Staff who will double up as Head of Public Service.
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – President William Ruto’s government is taking shape, with the appointment of 24 Cabinet Secretaries. The appointments are contained in...
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – The parliamentary committee on appointments has recommended the rejection of Tourism Cabinet Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza. Prior to her...
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s August 9, 2022 loss to President William Ruto evidently shocked many notably diehard Azimio leaders...
In a brief update following a telephone conversation with Ruto, Prime Minister Sharif said Kenya had committed to offer "all-out help" in helping to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to pay taxes to enable the government fulfil its mandate for Kenya to be...
President William Ruto now says Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka can work in the opposition until he decides on the...
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition will in the coming days unveil its shadow cabinet that will keep...
Millions of vehicles snake their way on our roads daily as Kenyans travel to and from work. As much as this leads to the...