Man stabs wife to death after storming her workplace

The victim was cleaning the premises when her husband strode in and begged for audience with her to settle the differences between them.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — A man stabbed and killed his wife Thursday in Naivasha, following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter. 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement that after committing the act, the suspect whose identity was not immediately established turned the killer weapon on himself in an apparent attempt to take away his life.

The incident occurred at a bar where the victim worked as a cleaner.

“In a heart-breaking incident that occurred at Club 8 located in Maai Mahiu, the deceased identified as Veronicah Wanjiru, had just reported at the entertainment joint where she worked as a cleaner, when tragedy struck. Her husband had walked in and requested that they settle a misunderstanding that had occurred the previous night,” the DCI.

According to bar owner Elizabeth Wanjiru, the victim was cleaning the premises when her husband strode in and begged for audience with her to settle the differences between them.

However, the DCI said the suspect violently attacked her when the victim declined his request.

“It is after endless pleading that the boy child realized that his wife was no longer interested in him that he reached for a vegetable knife hidden in his pockets and stabbed her several times on the neck killing her on the spot,” the agency said.

“He then turned the knife to himself and in a powerful thrust immersed it in his ribs in a bid to take away his life,” it added.

The criminal investigation agency said the suspect survived the self-inflicted wounds albeit in critical condition. It added that he was under medical supervision at Maai-Mahiu Hospital.

Detectives from Naivasha have taken up the case and are awaiting the suspect’s recovery before charging him with murder in violation of Section 203 and Section 204 of the Penal Code.

