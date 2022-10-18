Man arrested for mounting a sheep in Siaya, risks 14 years in jail for bestiality

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIAYA, Kenya Oct 18 – A young man who was found committing an unnatural act with a sheep was given a thorough beating by irate members of the public before being handed over to the Siaya police.

Bestiality is probihited in Kenya under Section 162 (b) with offenders liable to imprisonment for up to 14 years.

Twenty-four-year-old Stephen Owino was saved from lynching by the irate mob by an assistant chief who rushed to the scene after getting a tip off from a villager.

Confirming the incident, Mulaha sub location assistant chief Marcellus Murunga, said the incident occurred at Ombwede village on the outskirts of Siaya town.

Murunga said that the sheep owner was drawn to the pen by a commotion and bleating from the sheep and when he went to check what was amiss, he was baffled to find the stark naked suspect in the act.

“He raised an alarm and villagers quickly responded and gave chase to the man,” said the assistant chief who added that the suspect, who hails from Masumbi sub location, has rented a house in Ombwede.

Murunga said that this was not the first time the suspect has been found committing the beastly act, adding that some time back, he was arrested and arraigned in court over the same offence.

The assistant chief said that the man was whisked away to Siaya police station, awaiting arraignment in court.