Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto (centre) poses for a photo with members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after a meeting at State House on October 24, 2022.

Top stories

LSK wants Ruto to form a commission of inquiry into extrajudicial killings in the country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24- The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for the formation of a commission of inquiry into cases of extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country.

The team from the Law Society of Kenya led by its President Eric Theuri met President William Ruto at State House on Monday, when they urged for the formation of the commission, saying it is the only best way to unearth the truth.

A dispatch to media houses from State House said “LSK expressed their support for the President’s firm position against extra-judicial killings and called for the setting up of a commission of inquiry.”

During the meeting also attended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, President Ruto asked the society to work with the government in ensuring that “the rule of law becomes the way of life in the country.”

“By working together, I do not mean you join our ‘choir’; we have enough members for that. The best way for you to contribute is to raise your voice when things are not going right,” the President stated.

Just last week, the president ordered the disbandment of a rogue unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)-the Special Service Unit (SSU)-that is blamed for several extrajudicial killings and abductions.

Four of the officers in the disbanded unit are already facing charges over the abduction and killing of two Indians and their driver said to have been involved in the president’s campaign in September.

Some of their clothes were found in Aberdare forest at the weekend with reports indicating that they may have been tortured before they were killed.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

LSK wants Ruto to appoint judges left out by Uhuru despite JSC recommendation

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 12-The Law Society of Kenya has called on the incoming President William Ruto to appoint Judges of the Court of Appeal...

September 12, 2022

August Elections

DPP Haji orders probe on alleged transfer of voters by IEBC officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conduct investigations...

August 5, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Haji gives Mutyambai 7 days to scrutinize leaked call between Junet and unnamed IEBC official

Haji said the investigation file should be submitted to his office within seven days.

August 4, 2022

Kenya

No evidence linking Ruto to Arror and Kimwarer case, DPP Haji says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji says that there is no evidence linking Deputy President William Ruto to...

July 20, 2022

Kenya

Court suspends govt plans to annex KU Land pending suit by LSK

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 15 – The Environment Court has halted plans by the government to possess 338 acres of Kenyatta University land for allocation...

July 15, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK to challenge plan to annex Kenyatta University land for WHO, squatters

LSK President Eric Theuri sanctioned the move on Wednesday amid public debate on the escalating war pitting Kenyatta University's Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina...

July 13, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Kinoti-Haji supremacy wars sabotaging court processes: LSK

LSK President Eric Theuri said the ongoing supremacy battles between the two agencies were promoting injustice and hindering the execution of the mandates of...

June 25, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lenaola to chair bar-bench forum on revised Supreme Court rules on June 2

Chief Justice Martha Koome mandated Lenaola to lead the talks following a courtesy visit by LSK President Eric Theuri.

May 26, 2022