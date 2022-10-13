LSK slams DPP Haji for ending major corruption cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has slammed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji for ending major corruption cases.

Speaking during a press conference Thursday, the Society’s President Eric Theuri stated that the profile of the recent suspects whose cases have been withdrawn raises concerns.

“We all recall that some of those suspects were arrested in somewhat dramatic situations in the full glare of the media. However the withdrawal has been done quietly,” he stated.

