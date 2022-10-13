Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
LSK Press Conference, Oct 13, 2022. / CYNTHIA NJERI

Kenya

LSK slams DPP Haji for ending major corruption cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has slammed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji for ending major corruption cases.

Speaking during a press conference Thursday, the Society’s President Eric Theuri stated that the profile of the recent suspects whose cases have been withdrawn raises concerns.

“We all recall that some of those suspects were arrested in somewhat dramatic situations in the full glare of the media. However the withdrawal has been done quietly,” he stated.

More to follow….

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Museveni cracks down on traditional healers to stem Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda, Oct 13 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday ordered traditional healers to stop treating sick people in a bid to halt...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP’s successive withdrawals of Uhuru-era suits sparks public debate

Article 157 (8) of the Constitution (2010) allows Director of Public Prosecutions to discontinue a prosecution with the permission of the court. The Constitution...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna says Uhuru-era red alerts lifted ahead of October 20 return

Miguna confirmed the lifting of the travel ban Wednesday saying the law had finally taken its course.

19 hours ago

Kenya

Human Rights lobby questions sudden withdrawal of graft cases by DPP Haji

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 12 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has expressed concern over the recent withdrawal of several high-profile cases by the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vetting of CSs to commence on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – The vetting of President William Ruto’s first term Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominees will kick-off on Monday next week. Speaker...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kaluma, Wangari among 6 members to run house proceedings Wetangula’s absence

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct – The National Assembly has approved six members who will assist speaker Moses Wetangula run the proceedings in the committee of...

19 hours ago

County News

Spokesperson, 8 advisors, 4 delivery monitors: Wanga’s bloated administration

The Governor assigned eight advisors to cover the broad areas of climate change, education, blue economy and fisheries, security and intelligence, political affairs and...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio urges President Ruto to reconsider lift on GMO ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya wants President William Ruto to re-impose the ban on Genetically Modified Crops commonly...

2 days ago