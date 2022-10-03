Loft, Orchid, Oyster Bay in list of 43 notorious bars set to lose licences

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The Nairobi Liquor Licencing Board has earmarked 43 notorious bars set to lose licences following numerous complaints from residents.

They include Loft, Orchid Lounge, Oyster Bay, Dejavu, Ibury, Samaki Samaki, Numero 5, Castle Inn Gardens, Clique Lounge, Pioneer Resort.

Other bars listed include the the, Edus bar, Garden, Coyote Tipsy lounge, Komesha club, Rebar Marula, Havens lounge, Hera Aqua Garden,Onix, Tipsy lounge, Vineyard, coco rico, Mephis bar and restaurant and Bwibo.

Also in the list are Marula Manuor Monk, Mugomoini, Eden bliss, Paris, La Baite, Sufra, Slosha bar, Club 909, Grace House resort, Black Bull, Tayana Garden, Marine Garden , chase pub, New galaxy club, Enzone and Gacagi Bar.

The revocation notice was issued by the Board on Monday, a day after police raided the clubs and arrested dozens of revellers and club managers.

The bars, which are all located in residential areas in Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Westlands, Lavington, Thika Road among other areas in the city are accused of playing loud music, condoning Shisha smoking among other violations.

Nairobi Director of Liquor licensing Hesbon Agwena through an internal memo on Monday directed the sub county administrators, police commanders and public health officers to start the process of revocation of licenses belonging to the listed premises and ensure that they are closed down.

Agwena explained that the move comes after the liquor board received numerous complaints from various residents associations over excessive noise and vibration emanating from the licensed premises.

“By a copy of this Memo you are instructed to start the process of cancellation, revocation and closing down under the listed premises as per the provision of the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act 2014,” Agwena stated.

Police on Sunday arrested operators and patrons of various bars in Kileleshwa following a noise pollution complaint made by area Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai.

According to a police report, those arrested were from Oyster bar, Bar Next door, Club 909, Kettle Bar and Onex bar.

The report indicated that “a total of 11 people were arrested and a total of 15 pots of shisha were confiscated.”