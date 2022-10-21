Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi/FILE

Kenya

Linturi defends lift of ban on GMOs, says no scientific research shows harmful to humans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has defended the government’s move to lift the  ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), saying there is no official research that shows that they are harmful.

Linturi, who appeared before the committee on appointments on Friday said that the move to lift the ban was informed by the problem of the lack of food.

He noted that at times it calls for one to choose the lesser evil.

“We had to make a decision whether to let our people die or adopt GMO. I have not seen any scientifically published research in any journal where it has been said that GMO is harmful to human beings,” Linturi stated.

Matungulu Member of Parliament Mule quickly interrupted Linturi and informed him that there is a research done by a France scientist which showed that GMO is indeed  harmful to human beings.

Mule also argued that GMO seeds cannot regenerate.

“There is a great scientist in France who has done extensive research on GMO and the late President Mwai Kibaki banned GMOs based on scientific proof of how dangerous GMOs can be,” Mule stated. 

Linturi however rebutted the claims, saying that the research has since been retracted.

“From the information I have, the research you are referring to was later pulled down, and no government can be so careless to allow food that is harmful to its citizens,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah came to Linturi’s defense, saying MP Mule’s allegation can’t be substantiated.

The Kikuyu MP argued that Linturi is not yet the Agriculture CS and that the question is unfair to him.

“The issues MP Mule is raising on GMO are not factual, the research by the said France scientist was later repudiated by other scientists, and no farmer will be forced by the government to use GMO seeds.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed however said it is prudent for Linturi to address the GMO issue, because if he is approved to serve as CS Agriculture he is the one to implement the policy.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Linturi attributes woes in 35 civil cases facing him to unfair justice system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has said that at the moment he is battling 35...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC clears Senator Linturi’s Meru gubernatorial bid

The County Returning Officer cleared the two a day after the court dismissed a case challenging Linturi's suitability.

June 4, 2022

County News

Linturi survives attempt to lock him out of Meru gubernatorial race

Justice Edward Murithi dismissed a similar suit against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

June 4, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Meru’s Kenya Kwanza formation reaffirms support for Ruto

The party’s gubernatorial aspirant for Meru, Senator Mithika Linturi said their support for Ruto’s presidential bid is unconditional.

May 17, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hate speech arrests? Not anymore. We will effect arrests after polls: Kibicho

Kibicho who spoke during an interview on Citizen Radio on Monday said the ministry was not interested in "wasting resources" going after politicians cited...

March 29, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t just take tea at Ruto’s residence, seek commitments: Kiraitu tells Meru leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has asked elected leaders in the county to prioritize the region’s interest while picking presidential...

January 25, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to his UDA troops: Mind your language

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned leaders of his United Democratic Movement (UDA) party to be mindful of their...

January 10, 2022

Top stories

Raila joins leaders in condemning Linturi’s “Madoadoa’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Political leaders were united Sunday in condemning Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s remarks which authorities said border on hate speech...

January 9, 2022