Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mithika Linturi. /FILE

Kenya

Linturi attributes woes in 35 civil cases facing him to unfair justice system

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has said that at the moment he is battling 35 court cases, saying that he is a victim of an unfair justice system.

The former Meru Senator had been put to task to explain several court cases he is facing, including the recent one which was withdrawn on attempted rape charges.

Linturi told the National Assembly committee on appointments that he had a bad relationship with ex- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti, saying he was able to get DCI clearance after Kinoti left the office.

“I am an open book in fact those who write and say litany of cases is an understatement. As I am seated here today, I have 35 cases in court,” Linturi said.

He told the committee that the application to withdraw the attempted rape case was from court was done by Beryl Akoth, the complainant herself.

“All the cases are civil. The only criminal case I had was the attempted rape case, and I was actually the complainant. I had been abducted and there were plans to extort me,” he added.

Linturi however said he has moved on and is now ready to work for Kenyans.

“I have fought so many cases. I want to free my mind given the opportunity to work for this country. I must forget the pain and persecution that I have gone through. I have left to the conscience of all my persecutors and God to deal with them,” he said.

He also denied claims that he forged any documents to acquire any loans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He told the committee that his financial net worth which includes investments in various companies and other investments in saccos are to the tune of around 1.2 billion.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

HESBON OWILLA: Bastardising the wheels of justice portends a very bleak democracy

Power, they say, is transient but justice is perpetual. Chinua Achebe’s immortalised Aneke the bird also quipped that “since men have learnt to shoot...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale, Omanga join Amnesty International in lauding DCI Special Service disbandment

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Defense Cabinet Secretary nominee said the disbandment of the elite crime unit is a milestone towards ending police...

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto vows sustained police reforms to end extrajudicial killings

Ruto said that he had directed the disbandment of the elite Special Service Unit drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was...

5 days ago

crime

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania arrested over husband’s murder in their bedroom, body found in the forest

The agency said that its detectives based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Homicide Department had recovered some of the murder...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sarah Cohen calls for Kinoti’s prosecution after evidence falsification claim

Sarah through her lawyer Philip Murgor wants Kinoti investigated following a revelation that the former DCI Director-General might have lied about the role of...

7 days ago

County News

Man stabs wife to death after storming her workplace

The victim was cleaning the premises when her husband strode in and begged for audience with her to settle the differences between them.

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to name substantive DCI by Tuesday

The National Police Service Act provides that the Head of State shall then within seven days of receipt of the names forwarded under Section...

October 12, 2022

Top stories

10 top cops in race to succeed Kinoti at DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The National Police Service Commission has shortlisted 10 candidates for interviews in the epic race to succeed George Kinoti...

October 9, 2022