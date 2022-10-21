Connect with us

Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi. /COURTESY

Kenya

Light moment during Linturi’s vetting as Junet asks him to breath normally, calm nerves

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – There was a light moment at the vetting of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi after Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed urged him to relax and stop breathing heavily.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee, Linturi seemed nervous as he answered queries on the thirty five civil cases facing him.

“I’m sitting next to the nominee and I’m requesting so that we do not go into a serious health crisis, tell him to breathe normal he looks nervous,” Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed had raised concern.

The former Meru Senator had been put to task to explain several court cases he is facing, including the recent one which was withdrawn on attempted rape charges.

Linturi told the National Assembly committee on appointments that he had a bad relationship with ex- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti, saying he was able to get DCI clearance after Kinoti left the office.

“I am an open book in fact those who write and say litany of cases is an understatement. As I am seated here today, I have 35 cases in court,” Linturi said.

He told the committee that the application to withdraw the attempted rape case was from court was done by Beryl Akoth, the complainant herself.

“All the cases are civil. The only criminal case I had was the attempted rape case, and I was actually the complainant. I had been abducted and there were plans to extort me,” he added.

Linturi however said he has moved on and is now ready to work for Kenyans.

“I have fought so many cases. I want to free my mind given the opportunity to work for this country. I must forget the pain and persecution that I have gone through. I have left to the conscience of all my persecutors and God to deal with them,” he said.

He also denied claims that he forged any documents to acquire any loans.

