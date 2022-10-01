Let’s foster and build Mombasa – Youth Lobby

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 1 – A Mombasa-based organization has distanced itself from reports that junior officers from the county health department were unlawfully transferred.

In a statement, the Capital Youth Caucus said after an in-depth analysis of the matter, it has established that the transfer made by the county acting chief officer Pauline Oginga were lawfully made

“We have learnt that more than 70 officers were transferred to different departments as per the normal procedure of the Country Laws and therefore allegations made by the affected junior officers were a plan orchestrated to malign their senior officer out of frustration with no legal basis” said the organization’s secretary general Evans Momanyi.

In an earlier statement Momanyi said he received information from one Evelyne Awour a county officer who claimed that the transfers were unlawfully made.

“As an organization established under the laws of Kenya we hereby distance ourselves from the reports shared by Evelyne Awour who works as HTS counselor. We, hereby issue our sincere apology to Ms. Pauline A. Oginga for any damage caused to her by the utterances made by our Secretary General,” reads the statement in part.

It added that the Capital Youth Caucus has disregarded the claimed evidence provided by the said officers who have been found to have contravened the law by providing false information.

“We have established that document provided by the county officer were stolen from a private file that is against the employment act and labour law” said Momanyi.