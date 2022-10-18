Lesuuda weeps over bandit attacks during Kindiki’s vetting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Samburu West MP Lesuuda Naisula was overcome by emotion and wept during the ongoing Cabinet Secretary nominees confirmation hearing.

While addressing the Interior and National Administration Cabinet nominee Kindiki Kithure over the rampant insecurity in the Samburu region, the second-term legislator decried laxity by the government to deal firmly with the menace which recently left 8 police officers dead.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing backed Lesuuda on the need for decisive action by government security agencies.

Kindiki on his part stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto is dedicated to pacifying the bandit-prone region through programs that will deal a death blow to cattle rustling.