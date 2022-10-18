Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Lesuuda weeps over bandit attacks during Kindiki’s vetting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Samburu West MP Lesuuda Naisula was overcome by emotion and wept during the ongoing Cabinet Secretary nominees confirmation hearing.

While addressing the Interior and National Administration Cabinet nominee Kindiki Kithure over the rampant insecurity in the Samburu region, the second-term legislator decried laxity by the government to deal firmly with the menace which recently left 8 police officers dead.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing backed Lesuuda on the need for decisive action by government security agencies.

Kindiki on his part stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto is dedicated to pacifying the bandit-prone region through programs that will deal a death blow to cattle rustling.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kindiki was not shocked when he missed out Deputy President slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Interior Cabinet Secretary post Kithure Kindiki says he was not shocked when his nomination as Deputy...

47 mins ago

Kenya

Interior CS nominee Kithure Kindiki says he is worth Sh544mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has revealed that his net worth is Sh544 million which is a summation...

1 hour ago
Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua. Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua.

Kenya

Muraya Guare Named DP Gachagua’s Private Secretary, Njeri Rugene To Head Press Team

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – President William Ruto has appointed Paul Muraya Mwangi Guare to be the Private Secretary to his deputy Rigathi Gachagua....

15 hours ago

Kenya

Water and Sanitation CS nominee Alice Wahome refutes claims she has temper issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The nominee for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post Alice Wahome has refuted claims that she is a...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Water CS Nominee Alice Wahome says she is worth Sh218 million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome says she has a net worth of Sh218 million. Appearing before...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua offers job to lady who coined ‘Riggy G’ nickname

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rewarded the lady who nicknamed him ‘Riggy G’ with a job in his office....

17 hours ago

Kenya

Police granted 7 days to probe Kiambu politician Gladys Mwangi accused of murder

KIAMBU, Kenya, Oct 17 – A Kiambu court has allowed detectives to detain for seven days a Kiambu  politician Gladys Njeri Mwangi on suspicion that she...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Mutua put to task over Sh420m wealth status during vetting by MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Nominee Alfred Mutua was at pains to explain before the National Assembly appointment committee on the...

18 hours ago