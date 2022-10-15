Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Hichilema, 59, who is running for a sixth time, is backed by an alliance of 10 parties.

Focus on China

Leading Lights: Zambia’s Hichilema keen to promote deeper ties with China 

Published

China and Zambia’s relationship has grown over the past six decades, with their ties dating back to the sixties, which are at the core of Zambia’s development ambitions.

The two countries have maintained a positive momentum of development. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, an admirer of China’s development rate, said in an interview he was keen on promoting deeper ties between the two countries for a shared future.

“China and Zambia’s working relationship, strategic working relationship is so cardinal to the achievement of our own objectives, our own developmental agenda to better the lives of the people of Zambia. And obviously, we believe this is also mutual,” President Hichilema said.

The president is confident that China will continue to play a leading role on the global stage and work closely with Africa through initiatives such as the Forum on China Africa Cooperation and believes that Zambia and the African continent can draw lessons from China’s eradication of extreme poverty.

“What China has achieved from where it was 50 years ago and where it is today is admirable. Unfortunately, we still have to do a lot of work in Africa to accelerate and I think lessons from China are truly relevant to us in Zambia, on the African continent because of those similar backgrounds of under development at the time 50 years back. So I think we can do better to learn, what worked for them, how we can adopt them to work for us as well, so that we can accelerate to basically improving the human development index and factors,” he added.

He adds that the Belt and Road initiative, a Chinese-led effort aimed at improving regional connectivity and economic integration is of great significance to his country’s industrialization agenda and opening trade in the continent through access.

Through the Belt and Road initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Hichilema says he’s confident Zambia can fulfill its potential and greatly contribute towards global food security.

“Zambia has the agronomical conditions to produce, process to sell, deliver, distribute into our own market, into the regional market 300 million plus people and into the African continent and to be a food net contributor to the impending global food insecurity. This is important and is anchored around infrastructure, anchored around more investment and more value addition and obviously, the jobs will come out of it but more to add on to the global food security which is now at risk,” according to Hichilema.


Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya denies defaulting on China railway debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Kenya on Thursday denied it had defaulted on interest repayments on a loan advanced by China for the construction...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

China’s 20th National Congress to set a roadmap for the future

Amid the increasingly complex risks and challenges China is facing, the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will have...

3 days ago

Focus on China

Plenum makes full preparation for 20th CPC National Congress

BEIJING, China, Oct 13 – The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its seventh plenary session in Beijing on...

3 days ago

Focus on China

CPC sets stage for historic 20th Congress

The four-day seventh plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which concluded in Beijing on Wednesday, decided that...

3 days ago

Focus on China

China, Argentina pledge to promote community with shared future

A forum promoting cultural exchanges between China and Argentina was held in Beijing on Wednesday with senior officials from both countries pledging to advance...

September 29, 2022

Focus on China

68 countries reject meddling in China’s internal affairs at UN session

A group of countries on Monday opposed interference in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights at the ongoing 51st session of...

September 28, 2022

Focus on China

China and Africa Hand in Hand: Toward a Sustainable Future

(Yi Fan) Right before this year’s Chinese New Year, Rwanda’s ambassador to China, H.E. James Kimonyo, delivered some coffee products to a Chinese consumer...

September 15, 2022

Focus on China

CMG’s 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala: what to expect

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 10 this year and China Media Group (CMG) will hold a Mid-Autumn Gala with miscellaneous performances and advanced...

September 9, 2022