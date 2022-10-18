Leading Lights: South Africa praises China’s efforts in development and world peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Over two decades, China and South Africa have enjoyed good relations which have developed substantially over that time.

Fraternal relations with political parties like the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have an ongoing bilateral relationship where both parties exchange and alternate senior delegations on an annual basis.

SACP’s newly elected General Secretary Solly Mapaila believes African leaders can learn much from CPC’s consistent leadership system.

“I think CPC outweighs the rest of the world when it comes to implementation and this is quite critical because we are able to measure progress and it is in this regard that we believe we can learn more on the leadership question, the guidance on the leadership question from the party which I think has been quite successful and many of the organizations on the continent, particularly from the liberation side can learn more from the CPC in this regard,” Mapaila said.

He asserted that China does not merely pay lip service when it comes to assisting the African continent, citing the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as an example.

“It has assisted us in many respects, particularly with regards to the coordination efforts by various governments at a continental level and the AU coordination,” he said

The general secretary indicated China’s role in bringing about world peace has been critical through the support it has offered in the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

“The development in China is quite extraordinary. I don’t think we can find it anywhere else in the world, whether its infrastructure development- it is massive across cities, it’s interlinked and you could see that in many places that you go when you are demonstrated about future development in that particular area,” he said.