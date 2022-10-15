Leading Lights: Seychelles, China forge ahead to build a community with a shared future 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Climate change continues to present unique challenges for small island nations, such as Seychelles. 80 percent of the infrastructure of the Seychelles is on the coastline, affected by soil erosion and flooding as part of the ravages of climate change.





Being a tourist destination, Seychelles is trying to mitigate some of the effects of coastal erosion by imploring technologies that can assist in preventing rock armoring around the island.

While speaking exclusively to CGTN, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan called for industrialized countries to take their responsibilities in reducing carbon emissions across the globe.

“But, of course, to do these things, you need support. And this is why whenever I attend a summit, when I talk of what countries pledge, I say for us, this is real, and we need the support. Furthermore, we are innocent as far as climate change is concerned,” Ramkalawan stated.

At the same time, Ramkalawan hailed international partners such as China that are helping the island nation forge forward in different areas.

An example is the marine sector that has great potential and provides the opportunity for the Seychelles to export fisheries to China.

However, the sector faces the challenge of illegal fishing, and drugs trafficking. According to the president, China has been on the forefront in helping Seychelles fight maritime crimes.

“We need help. And this is under the umbrella of maritime security. The medical sector has equally benefited from the Chinese expertise,” the head of state said.

President Ramkalawan remains optimistic China and Seychelles will maintain their robust diplomatic relations as well as maintain a good momentum of growth with fruitful cooperation in different areas.