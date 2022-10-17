Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Joseph Butiku, the Chairman, Board of Trustees at the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation in Tanzania.

Focus on China

Leading Lights: China a true friend to Africa: expert

Published

China has been a true friend of Africa in the continent’s quest to catch up with the rest of the world, according to a top official of the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation (MNF), which works to promote peace, unity and people centred development in Africa and the world.

Joseph Butiku, the Chairman, Board of Trustees at MNF, hailed the positive influence China has had on Africa while speaking to CGTN.

Butiku praised the impact various Chinese initiatives have had on Africa, including the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which he said offers the continent an opportunity for bilateral progress.

“The FOCAC forum is basically related to China’s one belt, one road.  You see, let’s move together not militarily, but economically.  And economically of course, you go to other relationships, social, political, environmental,” said Butiku.

“This is a relationship that builds capacity for Tanzania and the capacity for Africa to contribute in a special way to the economic growth and empowerment of Africa.”

Butiku

praised

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

China for helping Tanzania and other African countries achieve development goals, as well as laying a foundation for the continent’s future.

“China is doing a lot of work in that field (infrastructure development) already here in Tanzania. If you move around you’ll see they are on roads building, they are on bridges building them.. They are helping us with building airports everywhere. And most important thing, they are also busy training people; our young people to be engineers. Good engineers. hardworking engineers. Just as the Chinese are. And the Chinese believe that through infrastructure, then you connect,” he spelled out.

China and Tanzania have enjoyed diplomatic relations for 58 years.

In 1965, Tanzania became the first country in eastern and southern Africa to sign the Treaty of Friendship with China.

In the 58 years, China and Tanzania have developed pragmatic cooperation with rich achievements in multiple forms, including aid, trade, investment, financing, and in a wide range of areas such as infrastructure, industry, agriculture and mining.

With the changing dynamics of the modern world, and with the influence of technology, Butiku expects Sino-African relations to scale even further heights.

“Mwalimu (Julius Nyerere) said all human beings –be it men or women – are sisters and brothers. It’s obvious to me that China shares that view. And I think together if we move in that direction, we should be making a major contribution to persuading the rest of the world, especially to those who work towards dividing the world that there is a need now more than before to come together. Our interdependence needs an international system of relationships like China is trying to develop with Africa,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Julius Nyerere; a paragon of Pan-Africanism & liberation

By Dr.David Mazi Matsanga in London Last week marked 23 years since the death of Mwalimu Julius Kabarage Nyerere. Truly there was little necessity...

19 mins ago

Focus on China

Xi calls for building of modern socialist China in all respects as key CPC congress opens

Xi Jinping called on all members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to strive in unity to build a modern socialist China in...

13 hours ago

Focus on China

20th CPC National Congress: China charts future of socialist modernization

China has set goals, tasks and policies for the cause of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country for the next five...

13 hours ago

Focus on China

Leading Lights: Zambia’s Hichilema keen to promote deeper ties with China 

China and Zambia’s relationship has grown over the past six decades, with their ties dating back to the sixties, which are at the core...

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya denies defaulting on China railway debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Kenya on Thursday denied it had defaulted on interest repayments on a loan advanced by China for the construction...

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

China’s 20th National Congress to set a roadmap for the future

Amid the increasingly complex risks and challenges China is facing, the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will have...

4 days ago

Focus on China

Plenum makes full preparation for 20th CPC National Congress

BEIJING, China, Oct 13 – The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its seventh plenary session in Beijing on...

4 days ago

Focus on China

CPC sets stage for historic 20th Congress

The four-day seventh plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which concluded in Beijing on Wednesday, decided that...

4 days ago