Hundreds of people are killed annually by bandits in North Rift. /FILE.

Leaders want terror Act amended to punish bandits

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Leaders have renewed calls to amend the Terrorism Act so as to punish bandits who have been killing people in parts of the North Rift for years.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said bandits are not ordinary criminals, hence the need to enforce heavy punishment on them.

“Bandits killing people mercilessly along the North Rift in Kerio-Valley should be treated as terrorists. We are going to amend the terrorism act,” the Senator said during a prayer service in Uasin Gishu County attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Hundreds of people are killed annually by bandits who target livestock in various parts of the North Rift region where most communities are armed.

Despite efforts by successive governments to disarm them, people continue to lose lives in that part of the country.

But the new administration led by President William Ruto has vowed to end the menace, declaring that “cattle rusting must end” and there’s no excuse about it”

