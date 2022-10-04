Leaders want Ruto to summon Ugandan envoy over Kainerugaba’s Kenya invasion comments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Local leaders have mounted pressure on President William Ruto over Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s sentiments calling upon him to summon Uganda’s Ambassador to Kenya Hassan Wasswa Galiwango.

In a statement the Nandi senate Samson Cherarkey has called for the intervention of the president over the matter stating that such reckless remarks from leaders will undermine the esprit de corps among countries under the umbrella of the East African Community.

“I expect the ministry of foreign affairs to summon the Ugandan ambassador to shed light on Muhoozi’s social media outbursts and subsequent apology. This is undermining the spirit of unity of EAC,” he said.

The speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula has also blasted the move saying that the Ugandan Commander of Land Forces is clout chasing.

Wetangula went further and equated the economy of the two countries calling on Muhoozi to respect Nairobi as the Kenyan capital.

“A whole Commander of Land forces tweeting nonsense in the name of chasing clout. What a shame! Uganda is just a meme Country!” He exclaimed.

“The Economy of Eastleigh is bigger than the whole GBP of the Republic of Uganda. Respect Nairobi Pls!!!” He added.

Muhoozi, who is the Ugandan military commander of the land forces has also been rebuked by CS Interior designate Kithure Kindiki who has, among other things, urged Kenyans to disregard the tweet and remain vigilant and calm even as they go over the issue.

“Kindly disregard the tweet by Muhoozi . Just like their currency. As Cabinet Secretary for Interior, such threats are like empty words with no sense of reality,” he reiterated.

Other local leaders who have condemned the act include Robert Alai, the member of county assembly (MCA) Killeleshwa who has termed the act as sabotage to the unity enjoyed in the entire EAC.

“Muhoozi is drunk or what? His behavior is of a spoiled kid who thinks he can wrestle better?” he posed.

The Former Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi has also annexed other leaders in rebuking the act stating that EAC unity should be strengthened rather than recklessly breaking the ties among the countries under that umbrella.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on his part incited Kenyans to remain united and said the Kenyan army will be steadfast in protecting the territory and the boundaries of Kenya.

“My friend, eat bananas and stop with the cheap threats. Don’t we have an army to protect our country that you think is easy to capture Nairobi? It’s not easy,” he posed while adding a relieved firm statement.

Residents within the East African Community have also come out with guns blazing in the social media to condemn the heinous act and reckless sentiment made by Muhoozi.

They collectively urged the Kenyan commander in chief to act diligently and tackle the matter without being mindful of his close long term relationship with Yoweri Museveni.

Muhoozi is an Ugandan military commander serving as the commander of the land forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and he was previously the commander of the Special Forces Command.

The Ugandan government through its spokesperson Ofwono Opondo is yet to issue a statement and comment on the same.