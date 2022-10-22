Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba ./FILE/AFP

Kenya

Lawyer Apollo Mboya Sues President Museveni’s Son Muhoozi Over Invasion Tweets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Advocate Apollo Mboya has sued Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Kainerugaba Muhoozi after he threatened to invade Kenya’s Capital, Nairobi.

In his suit lodged before the Milimani Criminal Law Court, Mboya wants Muhoozi charged with treason under sections 40, 42, 43, and 44 of the penal code.

“Muhoozi committed treasonable offenses of threatening national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Kenya after expressing his intention to launch a military invasion to capture Nairobi,” he said.

Muhoozi had on October 3, 2022, posted a series of tweets threatening to invade Nairobi sparking uproar in Kenya. He is the third respondent in the suit.

He also chided former President Uhuru Kenyatta for not holding on to power in the August 9, 2022 polls.

The President served for two terms and the constitution barred him from seeking a third term.

President Museveni and his outspoken son have since apologized to Kenya but Mboya wants the Ugandan General charged.

The Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions are the first and second respondents in the suit.

“Their inaction compromises the national security of the country and is also contrary to the national values of patriotism enunciated in our Constitution,” Mboya said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Museveni revealed that he had also personally conveyed his apology message to President William Ruto.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us,” Museveni said.

After the social media tirade, President Museveni promoted Muhoozi to the rank of general. Muhoozi was formerly the head of Uganda’s land forces.

President Museveni last week announced that Muhoozi would stay off Twitter when it comes to affairs of the State.

“He will leave Twitter. We have had this discussion,” he said.

Kainerugaba has denied claims he intends to succeed his father, despite enjoying a rapid rise through Uganda’s army ranks.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

4 officers from defunct DCI special unit arrested in abduction probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Four officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) have been arrested in investigations...

6 mins ago

Kenya

Mining CS nominee Mvurya says he is worth Sh120mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Salim Mvurya, the nominee for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs has revealed that he is worth Sh120 million...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Six students in Nyakach injured after dormitory is razed

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 22 – Six pupils and a teacher of a private school in Katito, Nyakach Sub County sustained serious fire injuries after...

47 mins ago

Kenya

How Kenyans can access the Hustler Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The nominee for Cooperative and Micro, small and medium enterprises development, Simon Chelugui has outlined the framework of accessing...

2 hours ago
Kalonzo warns of Ruto's 'dictatorship' tendencies in making policies Kalonzo warns of Ruto's 'dictatorship' tendencies in making policies

Kenya

Kalonzo accuses Ruto of ‘dictatorship’ tendencies in making policy changes

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka has faulted President William Ruto for making unilateral decisions on significant...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Cooperatives CS nominee Chelugui says he is worth Sh993mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Simon Chelugui has put his net worth at...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto’s Presidential Escort Commander

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Assistant Inspector General of Police Oloonkishu Yiampoy is the new Presidential Escort Unit Commandant. He takes over from the...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Education CS nominee Machogu puts net worth at Sh590mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Ezekiel Machogu has put his net worth as Sh590 million. Appearing before an MPs vetting...

21 hours ago