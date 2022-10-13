Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi /CFM

Kenya

Labour Court suspends establishment of Chief Administrative Secretary office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Employment and Labour Court has suspended the establishment of the office of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the public service.

Justice Monica Mbaru directed the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to serve the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Attorney General with the application before tomorrow.

The matter will be mentioned on October 24, for hearing directions.

“This honorable court is pleased to stay the implementation of the processes towards establishment of the office of Chief Administrative Secretary in the Public Service following the collection of public views pending the hearing and determination of this petition,” she ruled. 

LSK argued that the lack of clarity on the intended office of CAS denies the public the opportunity to make comments on the possibility of the duplicity of roles between the Principal Secretary and the Chief Administrative Secretary.

The ruling comes even as the PSC advertised the positions with Chairperson Anthony Muchiri saying the applications are open till October 27.

Chairperson Muchiri stated that for one to be eligible for appointment, one must be a Kenyan citizen and should hold a bachelor’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya. They must also demonstrate the ability to manage the administrative-political interface as well as possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

The positions of CAS in every Ministry was created by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

A Chief Administrative Secretary will report to the Cabinet Secretary in the performance of his/her duties, and some of their duties include responding to issues or questions touching on the portfolio assigned to the office, providing liaison with the National Assembly and Senate as well as representing the Cabinet Secretary at any meeting as instructed by the CS.

