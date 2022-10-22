Labour and Social Protection CS Nominee Florence Bore is worth Sh200mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary nominee Florence Chepng’etich-Bore says she is worth Sh200 million.

Bore during her vetting mentioned that a part of her wealth is joint ownership with her family, with the accrued wealth being moveable and immovable assets.

“It comprises of my home in Kericho with a tea farm that is about Sh60 million. My home in Nairobi which is about Sh25 million, some pieces of land in Kericho and Kajiado,” she said.

“Some vehicles that adds up to about approximately Sh 175M,all of them. I also have shares in three SACCOs in Kenya Highlands, Pacoso, Imarisha,” she said.

The former Kericho Woman Representative holds a bachelor’s degree in Education Arts and a Diploma in Education. Far from politics, the politician is a dotting mum, to three children.