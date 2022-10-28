Connect with us

Mt Longonot

Kenya

KWS says it was a fire and not a volcanic eruption on Mt Longonot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) now says there was no volcanic eruption on Mount Longonot.

This follows reports of an eruption KWS refuted and confirmed that that the flames witnessed on the mountain was from a fire that ravaged 40 hectares of bushland.

According to KWS, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“It was not an eruption. It was a fire that broke out around the crater. The team on the ground is yet to determine the cause of the fire. The fire was immediately dealt with and the park is now safe for use,” the official stated.

Mt Longont is a dormant volcano which resulted from the immense thermal activity taking place beneath the Great Rift Valley floor. 

In September 2021, a section of the mountain was razed by a fire that was started by hikers who had visited the tourist site.

