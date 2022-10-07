Connect with us

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Wahome engaging with journalists during a workshop in Naivasha in November 2021.

Kenya

KUCCPS opens placement portal for government sponsored polytechnic students

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) has opened its portal for placement of government sponsored students to national polytechnics and other public technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

The applications are targeting over 300,00 students who sat the KCSE examination between the year 2000 and 2021 and are yet to join any college under government sponsorship to pursue diploma, craft, artisan or certificate programmes.

While releasing the placement schedule, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agnes Wahome said that those seeking to join the TVET colleges are required to apply online through the student’s portal accessible on the organization’s website.

Successful applicants are expected to report to their new colleges in January 2023.

The admission requirements are C minus for diploma, D for craft certificate and D minus and below for artisan courses.

Wahome said that KUCCPS undertakes continuous placement in TVET institutions to give the youths a chance to acquire relevant employability and technical skills in order to be self-reliant.

