KoT attacks Muhoozi after controversial tweet on capturing Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kenyans on Twitter (KoT), Kenya’s ferocious online brigade, have continued to unleash a series of sustained attacks directed at Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a day after he issued a statement claiming that he and the Ugandan army would take control of Kenya’s capital Nairobi in less than two weeks.

Muhoozi, the current commander of the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) land forces, posted the comments Monday on his official Twitter account, eliciting mixed reactions from Kenyans and Ugandans alike.

He went on to ask where people would want him to reside in Nairobi once the Ugandan army takes over Kenya’s seat of power.

“After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” he asked.

Muhoozi also questioned why former President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to contest for a third term after his two-year term expired, arguing that Kenyatta would have easily won the country’s top seat if he had chosen to run.

Though some leaders have treated Muhoozi’s ‘threats’ seriously, Kenyans on Twitter have responded in a hilarious and sarcastic manner, suggesting that the Ugandan army is no match for Kenya’s modernized military.

Some of them advised Muhoozi to first tackle the prevailing democratic issues in his country before contemplating “attacking” Kenya.

Below are some of the responses from Kenyans; The only thing Ugandans can capture from Nairobi is the fake certificate they gave our Governor.— Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 3, 2022 It will take the Kenyan military a day to seize your father's toilet. Once we have the control of his toilet, we can colonize Uganda. He runs Uganda from his toilet, that is why the country's democracy stinks to high heavens. pic.twitter.com/71ghRenrKj— Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) October 3, 2022 You first need to capture your Dad's tailor. pic.twitter.com/Mc68F4ywz9— Sedaula Mwangi® (@MwangiSimon) October 3, 2022 Stop it, sir 😂— SpiceFM (@SpiceFMKE) October 3, 2022 Muhoozi is drunk or what? His behaviour is of a spoilt kid who thinks he can wrestle better because he is fat.



Relax @mkainerugaba— Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 3, 2022 Why do Museveni have to travel with his son locked in here?#KenyavsUganda pic.twitter.com/mjpyinAvR0— Realest G (@ThisDenno) October 3, 2022 om my way to buy uganda… hope mko na change ju sina fifty bob.. pic.twitter.com/eh3x90SVfi— Chei_dotty.ke (@chegelawrence98) October 3, 2022