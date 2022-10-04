Connect with us

Governor Anyang Nyong’o. /FILE

Kenya

Kisumu County Govt signs Sh30bn pact with UK firm to boost food production

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kisumu County Government in partnership with a UK investment firm-United Green has signed a Sh30 billion program in a bid to revolutionize food production in the lake region.

The 5-year partnership will transform food production in a tailored program seeking to reduce Kenya’s dependence on importing food commodities.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o who witnessed the signing of the deal stated that the partnership will see the revival of fish production, cotton and dairy in the county

“This partnership will deliver agri-fin-tech services for rural areas in enhancing climate-smart farming and state of the art agro-industrial facilities,” he said.

Nyong’o announced that the program will also reduce the country’s trade deficit by Sh. 24 billion, with a view of reducing dependence on imported food commodities.

The program intends to integrate with 100,000 hectares of land in the surrounding farming communities.

The signing of the partnership that seeks to promote enhancement of indigenous food production comes barely 24 hours after President William Ruto lifted a 10 year ban on Genetically Modified Crops (GMO).

United Chief Green Investment officer, Albrecht Frischenschlager promised to create new ventures for farmers.

Frischenschlager hailed the partnership while noting that, “we are proud to have found such committed foundation partners and we look forward to building a national champion business in the sector together.”

