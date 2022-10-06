Kinoti moved to Public Service Commission after quitting DCI job

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Immediate former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, George Kinoti, has been transferred to the Public Service Commission (DCI).

Kinoti’s transfer to the PSC was approved by the National Police Service Commission (PSC), after he tendered his resignation as DCI boss.

“Kinoti’s transfer has been approved, the commission sat and deliberated and approved he be moved to the PSC for re-deployment,” a senior offial at the commission told Capital FM News in confidence.

“He is a senior official and his remuneration and benefits will be retained as was at the DCI,” he added.

Kinoti will now be re-deployed by PSC to any government ministry or department.

His resignation was announced two weeks ago by President William Ruto paving the way for a competitive recruitment process for his successor.