Kingi declares Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Murkomen appointed CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declared the Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Kipchumba Murkomen was appointed as the Roads Cabinet Secretary.

The gazettement now paves the way for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to plan a by-election in the area.

“IT IS notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Article 103 (1) (d) of the Constitution of Kenya, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (b) of the Constitution became vacant, with effect from the 26th October, 2022,” the notice read in part.

While delivering an emotional resignation speech and bidding farewell to the House on Wednesday in preparation to assume the CS office, Murkomen urged the Members of the Parliament to be vigilant when passing laws.

He further thanked his people for giving him a 10-year tenure to serve them and represent them in the parliament.

“A lot is going through my mind. Leaving the Senate is not easy. It’s been my home for the last 10 years,” he said.

The senator is among the 22 new CSs worn in to serve in Ruto government after vetting and approval by the National Assembly.

He vowed to establish a way of involving and working with all stakeholders in his ministry to ensure proper execution and offering of services in that docket.

Murkomen has taken over from the former CS James Macharia.