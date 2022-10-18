Connect with us

Kithure Kindiku. /CFM

Kenya

Kindiki was not shocked when he missed out Deputy President slot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Interior Cabinet Secretary post Kithure Kindiki says he was not shocked when his nomination as Deputy President was revoked in favour of Rigathi Gachagua.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee Tuesday, Kindiki described it as a privilege to even be on the shortlist for the post.

He stated that there are no hard feelings between him and Gachagua whom he pledged to work with closely in the dispensation of his duties.

“I have no problem submitting to authority, that is the easiest thing. My friend Rigathi Gachagua who is now the Deputy President of Kenya is my boss and I have no problem working with him or under him together with President Ruto,” he stated.

He further pointed out that during his tenure, he will undertake all his duties with humility.

“I will not be proud or arrogant because I believe the ultimate trait of leadership is humility, this is not cowardice. I will be extremely firm but ruthless to the lawbreakers to ensure the country is secure,” he stated.

